Three people killed in wrong-way crash in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah – The Utah Highway Patrol said three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Davis County.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday morning near 2600 S. on I-15.

UHP told Fox 13 a truck driving the wrong way hit a car with two people inside.

Troopers say the driver of the truck and both people in the car died in the crash.

Authorities are working to notify family members and have not released the names of those involved.