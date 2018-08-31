The state of Utah wants you to comment on hemp and CBD oil

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is opening a public comment period for new rules about industrialized hemp and CBD oil.

The Utah State Legislature passed bills earlier this year allowing some growing of hemp, which has a lower THC level than marijuana. The legislature also legalized CBD oil, but required the Utah Dept. of Agriculture and Food to test it and set labeling standards to ensure consumer safety.

The agency will release the rules on Saturday for both, and will open a 30-day public comment period. A pair of public hearings will also be held:

September 17, 2018. 2:00 pm—303 North 100 East. Cedar City, UT 84720

September 20, 2018 2:00 pm—UDAF 350 N. Redwood Road. SLC, UT 84116

You can comment on the rules here beginning Saturday, Sept. 1 – Oct. 1.