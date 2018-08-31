× St. George Airport to close for four months in 2019

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Regional Airport will close for four months next year as crews undertake a large structural repair and upgrade project.

St. George News reports more than 5,000 linear feet of runway will need to be excavated and replaced due to damage caused by water beneath the pavement.

The airport is expected to close to all flights for 120 days in 2019 between April 25 and August 21.

“We’d love it to be faster but we can’t be telling our airline partners you can sell tickets and then not meet it,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said, explaining that the city, which owns the airport, consulted with contractors to determine how long the project would take.

The project has an estimated cost of $27 million. Visit St. George News for more details.