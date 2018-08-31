× Police seek vandals who caused more than $5,000 in damage to LDS Church in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police are asking for help locating those responsible after a church was vandalized in Spanish Fork earlier this week.

According to Spanish Fork Public Safety, the vandalism occurred at a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints late at night on the 26th or early in the morning on the 27th of August.

Police say the suspect(s) entered the church located at 989 South Spanish Fork Parkway (2550 East) and vandalized the interior. The damage to the church is estimated at more than $5,000.

Anyone with information about the crime or who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary in that area at the time of the vandalism is asked to call Det. Johnson with Spanish Fork Police at 801-804-4700.