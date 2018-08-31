Ogden Police release body cam footage of officer shooting pit bull (Warning: Graphic Video)

WARNING: The video embedded below shows an officer shooting a dog. Viewer discretion is advised.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- Ogden Police have released body camera footage from the shooting of a dog earlier this month and say their administrative investigation has cleared the officer in question.

A redacted video shared by the department shows an officer walking up to the home and a dog on a leash approaching.

The officer asks "is the dog nice?", and within seconds the animal starts barking and lunges at the officer, who retreats and fires one round from his weapon.

According to a press release from the Ogden Police Department, Officer Grimes was at the home on August 28 around 11:45 a.m. to assist personnel with the Division of Child and Family Services, who were checking on a report of unsafe conditions for the children in the home.

Police say Officer Grimes approached the home and asked about the dog's demeanor, at which time they say an adult male on the property said the dog was not friendly and that he would take the animal into the home.

"However, before the adult male could get to the dog, the dog attacked Officer Grimes, making continued physical contact with Officer Grimes and trying to bite him," police stated in Friday's press release. "Officer Grimes was attempting to get away from the dog but could not because the dog continued the attack. Officer Grimes drew his duty firearm and fired one round. After being struck by the bullet, the dog continued the attack until reaching the end of the cable, then ceased attacking and retreated."

Police say the dog, a pit bull, was taken to Ogden Animal Services to be treated and was subsequently returned to the owner.

Ogden Police conducted an administrative investigation into the shooting and said that investigation determined Officer Grimes "acted in accordance with Department policies and procedures."