A celebration of Swiss culture is underway in Midway this weekend.

Swiss Days opened Friday morning at 8 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m., and the festivities continue Saturday starting with a 10K run and Kids Race at 7 a.m.

This marks the 71st year Midway has hosted the event, and Budah was present Friday morning for the fun. The event includes food, vendors, entertainment and more.

Click here for an event calendar. The event's website states admission is free but parking is $5.