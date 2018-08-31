Good Samaritan rescues man after rope malfunction leaves him hanging for an hour in Bridal Veil Falls

UTAH COUNTY — A good Samaritan rescued an Orem man who spent nearly an hour hanging in the water at Bridal Veil Falls Friday due to a faulty knot.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah Highway Patrol said crews are currently working to bring the 22-year-old man down from the mountain.

The incident began around 8:30 a.m. as a man and his girlfriend were rappelling through the waterfall, which Cannon said is a fairly common activity in the area and something that can be done safely.

The 22-year-old Orem man got separated from his girlfriend and became stuck due to a faulty knot. Cannon said he was in the water of the falls for about an hour.

Zander Smith happened to be in the area to do some climbing and said someone asked him to rappel down and assist the victim. Smith is from Hamilton, Montana but attends college in Utah County.

Smith rappelled to the man, secured him to his own harness and then cut the rope with the faulty knot to allow both to descend safely to the ground.

Smith told police the victim was “somewhat lucid” when he reached him. Cannon said the water is probably in the 40-degree range and the victim was hypothermic when he was first brought out of the water.

Cannon said fortunately recovery for hypothermia is generally fairly quick in these instances, however they may still utilize a medical helicopter to transport the man off the mountain and to a hospital.

Bridal Veil Falls to start the holiday weekend. 22 year old Orem man did “knot” have a good experience. He hung in the water for nearly and hour because of the rope malfunction. SAR & North Fork FD bringing him down now. pic.twitter.com/Cu2OX5FqTw — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) August 31, 2018