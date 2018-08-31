LDS Church Relief Society, Primary leaders visit victims of volcano eruption in Guatemala

ESCUINTLA, Guatemala — Members of the Relief Society and Primary general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met this week with survivors of the June 3 eruption of the Fuego Volcano in Guatemala.

According to a news release on the church’s news website, mormonnewsroom.org, Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, were in Escuintla, Guatemala on Wednesday, August 29.

They visited with residents in temporary homes that were built with funds from the church’s humanitarian aid fund.

The sisters also visited patients at the Children’s Hospital of Infectious Diseases and Rehabilitation where they presented a donation of medical equipment from the church.