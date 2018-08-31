Judge orders Isaiah Kingston detained in tax fraud case

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal magistrate judge has ordered Washakie Renewable Energy CFO Isaiah Kingston detained in a massive tax fraud case against him.

Kingston is facing money laundering charges. His brother, Washakie CEO Jacob Kingston, is also facing charges alongside Lev Derman.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brooke Wells ordered Kingston to remain in jail, noting he transferred millions to a bank in Turkey, a country where the U.S. cannot extradite him.

Government lawyers argued Kingston posed a significant flight risk, claiming he had personally transferred at least $52 million to a bank in Turkey.

“He was the Chief Financial Officer and had control over all the transactions,” Special Agent Wade Barratt testified.

Goemaat also asked Barratt about Jacob Kingston’s activities in Turkey. She asked if he had information Jacob Kingston met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Barratt said yes.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.