Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wings Cooked Three Ways from Smith's Chef Jeff

Ingredients:

2-4 lbs. chicken wings, tips removed

Directions:

Deep Fried

1. Using an electric fryer r in a deep pot with frying oil, heat oil to 350 degrees and fry wings for 13-15 minutes, or until skin is crisp.

2. Toss in favorite sauce

Roasted:

1. Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Using a cooling rack on a sheet pan, arrange seasoned wings in a single layer with skin side up. Roast for 30-45 minutes or until skin is crisp.

3. Toss in favorite sauce.

Grilled

1. Season wings with salt and pepper and place on medium high grill

2. Cook wings, turning frequently, until skin is crisp.

3. Toss in favorite sauce.

Chef Jeff’s Buffalo Wing Sauce

Ingredients:

1 12 oz. bottle Frank’s Hot Sauce (or your favorite)

¼ c. dark brown sugar

¼ c butter

1 tbsp garlic

1tbsp oil

Directions:

1. In a pot over medium heat, add oil and garlic. Cook until garlic starts to brown

2. Add hot sauce and brown sugar. Once the sauce starts to simmer, add butter and stir until it completely melts.

3. Remove from heat and toss on wings.

Sticky Wing Sauce

Ingredients:

1 12 oz. bottle Frank’s Hot Sauce (or your favorite brand)

1 32 oz. bag dark brown sugar)

2 tbsp water

1 tbsp corn syrup

Directions:

1. In a pot over medium heat, stir together all of the ingredients.

2. Cook until sugar is dissolved and the mixture just starts to simmer.

3. Remove from heat and toss with wings.

*Note – sauce can store in the refrigerator for at least 7 days.

Whole Grain Honey Mustard Wing Sauce

Ingredients:

½ c. mayonnaise

½ c. honey

½ c whole grain mustard

½ c. Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

Directions:

1. In a bowl, whisk together all ingredients until thoroughly combined. Toss with hot chicken wings.

Recipe sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug