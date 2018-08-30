× Utes spot Wildcats 10 points, then score 41 straight in win at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley threw four touchdown pass in the Utes 41-10 win over Weber State Thursday night, but it was not a great start for the Utes.

The Wildcats turned two Utah turnovers into a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, capped by a touchdown run by quarterback Kaden Jenks.

It was all Utah after that. Zack Moss ran for 150 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown run, the fourth-longest in school history, in the second quarter that gave the Utes a 14-10 lead. Moss also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Utah’s defense was impressive, allowing Weber State just 61 yard of total offense.

The Utes have now won 11 straight season openers.