Utah’s governor promises a ‘bill that everybody can support’ if medical marijuana ballot initiative fails

SALT LAKE CITY -- Gov. Gary Herbert said he would prod the Utah State Legislature to pass "a bill that everybody can support" on medical marijuana, should Proposition 2 fail.

Speaking to reporters at his monthly news conference on KUED, Gov. Herbert reiterated his opposition to Prop. 2. However, he acknowledged the state has been slow to deal with the issue of medical cannabis.

The governor said he is not necessarily against medical cannabis itself, but said there needed to be more controls in place than what is in the initiative itself. He repeatedly expressed concerns about "unintended consequences" of the ballot initiative.

Gov. Herbert said if Prop. 2 fails in November, he would push lawmakers to pass a medical cannabis bill.

"If it doesn't pass, we need to get with the legislature and come back into session and create a better law," he told reporters. "We need to come back into session and create a law that's better, that doesn't have the loopholes and the problems and potential conflicts that's out there that doesn't protect public safety, that has more controlled access, etc."

If the initiative does pass, Gov. Herbert said the problem remains that Prop. 2 will need to be fixed.

When FOX 13 asked what would be different than previous medical marijuana bills that have been introduced and failed to pass the legislature, Gov. Herbert replied: "I think the motivation is heightened to get a resolution because of the initiative."

Prop. 2 came about after frustration from medical cannabis advocates who negotiated with the legislature only to see bills fail. This year, the legislature passed a bill allowing terminally ill patients a "right to try" medical marijuana, and legalized CBD oil. Children with epilepsy have been given a cannabidiol under Utah law.

Gov. Herbert expressed frustration that Congress has failed to do anything as more than 30 states have now legalized medical marijuana, while it still remains illegal on a federal level.

