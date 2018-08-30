Utah’s governor hints at settlement over opioid lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert hinted at the potential for a settlement in a lawsuit against a pharmaceutical giant over the opioid crisis.

In remarks to reporters during his monthly KUED news conference, Gov. Herbert noted that opioid-related deaths had declined nearly 12 percent. He also referenced the

“We are involved in negotiations and settlements with the major drug providers,” the governor said, adding he hopes it would “hold those responsible for hiding information from us about the addictive powers of opioids.”

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ office, which is involved in the actual litigation, did not immediately respond to FOX 13’s requests for comment.

Reyes announced a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma in May, accusing the pharmaceutical giant of downplaying the addiction risks of opioids. The lawsuit was filed in Price, which has some of Utah’s highest opioid prescription rates.

A number of counties have sued pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis. Most recently, Davis County announced its own litigation.