Report: White House formed secret committee to combat public support of marijuana

The White House reportedly formed a committee of federal agencies in secret to push back against public support of marijuana and show legalization measures in a negative light.

BuzzFeed News, citing interviews with agency staff and documents, says the White House named the effort the “Marijuana Policy Coordination Committee” and instructed 14 federal agencies and the DEA to submit data showing the “most significant negative trends” about marijuana.

“Staff believe that if the administration is to turn the tide on increasing marijuana use there is an urgent need to message the facts about the negative impacts of marijuana use, production, and trafficking on national health, safety, and security,” one meeting summary obtained by BuzzFeed News states.

BuzzFeed News reports that none of the documents they have obtained in connection with the committee “indicate that officials are seeking data that show marijuana consumption or legalization laws, which have been approved in eight states, serve any public benefit or do a better job of reducing drug use.”

