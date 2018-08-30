Police discover deceased man, dog at Pleasant Grove home, ‘Puppy Doe’ box with dog’s ashes donated

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Police offers discovered a deceased male at his home in Pleasant Grove, and a dog that had died in the yard while on a chain.

The man had been deceased for an extended period of time, and no foul play is suspected.

An animal control officer was able to determine the dog was a male Chihuahua that had been adopted from a shelter, according to a post on the Pleasant Grove Police Department’s Facebook page.

The post thanks Pet Reflections for covering the costs of cremation and providing a box for the dog’s ashes.

The box is engraved with the name Puppy Doe.