Make your home cozy with these fall nesting tips

Nesting isn’t just for the birds. LCSW Em Capitio says nesting is an intentional reinvention of a space, and plays a big role as we usher in change, which is perfect for the fall season.

The idea behind nesting is to declutter and live your life with intention. Capitio says reinventing our spaces as the seasons change is a great way to prepare for growth and our new path ahead.

Watch the clip above for some of Em’s tips, and visit emcapito.com to find out more about how you can make small, mindful changes you can make to live your best life.