Lunches and snacks your kids will crave

One of our favorite guests, “Veggie Lisa” Danielson joined us with some tasty tips for lunches and snacks and lunches that your kids will actually eat!

Watch this clip for her tasty ideas for lunches, and make this delicious “Nice Cream” Smoothie Bowl to curb those afterschool cravings for sweets:

Nice Cream Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

2 bananas, segmented and frozen

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2-1 scoop protein powder

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1 additional banana (for topping)

Instructions: