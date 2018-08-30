Lunches and snacks your kids will crave

One of our favorite guests, “Veggie Lisa” Danielson joined us with some tasty tips for lunches and snacks and lunches that your kids will actually eat!
Watch this clip for her tasty ideas for lunches, and make this delicious “Nice Cream” Smoothie Bowl to curb those afterschool cravings for sweets:
Nice Cream Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
2 bananas, segmented and frozen
1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/2-1 scoop protein powder
1/2 cup frozen strawberries
1 additional banana (for topping)
Instructions:
- Blend bananas in high powered blender until creamy
- Add in unsweetened almond milk and blend again
- Put in strawberries and protein powder. Blend well
- Pour into bowl and top with sliced bananas