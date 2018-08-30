How to combat school year stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The school year is in full swing now, and that can mean added stress for kids and parents.

The best way to help? Master trainer Denise Druce says it’s simple - move your body!

Druce challenging parents and kids to exercise together right after school. Whether it’s swimming, biking, going for a walk or even yoga, getting kids to move right after school is a great way to bond, and also combat stress.

Druce also recommends doing your age in push-ups every day, no matter how old you are.

For more fitness tips, visit denisedruce.com.