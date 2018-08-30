Give your family a taste of the orchard with these apple recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is almost here, and that means it’s time to create sweet and savory recipes with apples! Chef Ruthie Knudsen joined us with some tasty ideas that bring the apple orchard right into your home!

Cinnamon Apple Butter

Ingredients

4 cups apple juice

6 apples, peeled, cored, and diced (approx 5 cups)

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup medium diced apple with skin on (to finish)

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon sea salt

Instructions In a stock pot combine apple juice, diced apples, and cinnamon stick. Simmer on low for 2- 2½ hours or until apples are brown and translucent. Puree in a blender. In a small saute pan heat oil over medium high heat, add finishing apples and saute until almost soft. Add salt and sauteed apple to pureed mixture; mix to combine. Serve and Enjoy!

Check out Chef Ruthie’s other delicious creations by visiting cookingwithruthie.com.