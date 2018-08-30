× Fire restrictions lifted in southeastern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with four agencies representing southeastern Utah have rescinded fire restriction orders.

The fire restrictions have been lifted in the following areas:

State lands and unincorporated private lands in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan Counties

BLM Moab, Monticello and Price Field Office areas located in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan Counties.

NPS including Canyonlands and Arches National Parks, and Natural Bridges and Hovenweep National Monument

USFS Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, areas within Grand and San Juan Counties in Utah, and Mesa and Montrose Counties in Colorado.

The fire restrictions had prohibited campfires, smoking in certain areas, cutting/welding/grinding near dry vegetation, operating certain types of vehicles without spark arrestors and the use of steel core/jacketed ammunition.

The discharging of fireworks remains prohibited statewide.

“Fire managers are very pleased with the positive response and public cooperation in adhering to this year’s fire restrictions. Your cooperation helps save lives and property,” a news release from Utah Interagency Fire said. “We are still in fire season and vegetation may once again dry out as fall approaches, so it is still important to take precautions and practice fire safety.”

The agencies also offered the following fire prevention tips:

Please carry a shovel, water, a bucket or a fire extinguisher when working or camping on public lands.

Always drown and stir fires to ensure they are completely out before leaving camp.

Keep vehicles in good working order, stay on designated roads and trails to avoid igniting dry vegetation with hot exhaust, and keep all chains and straps secured so they don’t drag on the ground and cause sparks.