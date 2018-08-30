Dierks Bentley pays special tribute to fallen hero Matthew Burchett at Utah concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Country star Dierks Bentley honored fallen Draper Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett at a concert in Utah.

Bentley performed at the Usana Amphitheatre Wednesday evening. He personally invited Burchett’s family and close friends as special guests. Bentley dedicated the song ‘Riser’ to Burchett and his family.

“This song has the lyric get out of the fire alive, a survivor. He didn’t get out, but because of him other people are, other people are gonna step up. Because of his commitment to the job, commitment to his fellow man, other communities will survive,” Bentley said.

Draper Fire Chief Clint Smith was honored to be at the concert to witness the touching tribute.

“To hear the lyrics of that song – very moving. In our collective group, there was no dry eyes.”

Smith said Bentley was very down to earth and personable. He was impressed the country singer took the time to speak one on one with Burchett’s wife and young son.

“I was able to capture that moment on my cell phone for Heather and Griff. It was very touching to sit there and watch that interaction.”

The wounds are still fresh for Burchett’s family. It’s been less than two weeks since Matt was laid to rest. Special moments like this gives them comfort.

“For them to take the time to honor Matt and to visit with us and share in our celebration of Matt, but also our grief was very touching,” Smith said.