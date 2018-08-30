Buy these Groceries before Starting the Whole30 Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Whole30 Challenge encourages clean, plant-based diet. Some of the alleged benefits of Whole30 are: More Energy, Better Sleep, Less aches and pains, Hormone Regulation, Clearer Skin, and getting Cravings under control.

So we have Whole30 Coach Julie Freed in with us, showing us the essentials when embarking on the upcoming September Whole30 Challenge!

Freed says you need the following:

Emergency Food: Plain Roasted Cashews, Epic Jerky, DNX Bars, Rx Bars

Cooking Essentials: Tin Star Foods Ghee, New Primal Marinades, TesseMae's Dressing, Red Boat Fish Sauce

Drinks: La Croix, Spindrift, LyteZone Electrolyte water, Kettle & Fire Bone Broth, Tio Gazpacho

Coffee Creamer!!! Nutpods, Vital Protein Collagen Peptides, Califa Farms Almond Milk

Freed adds that this is not a diet fad to make you hate your body! "No getting on the scale or taking measurements for 30 days! Luckily, I don't own one."

Freed can help you with grocery shopping, cooking and trying new recipes, meal planning, over private yoga sessions as well during the #SeptemberWhole30 and beyond. Find her on Instagram.com/juliefreedom.