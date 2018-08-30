Bluffdale Billboard upsets some Riverton residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah — Homeowners in one neighborhood are upset a recently installed billboard now towers over their neighborhood.

“It makes me mad every time I turn down the street,” Celia Newbold said.

“We’re distracted by a drive-in movie theatre we did not sign up for,” added Lara Huff.

The sign sits on property in Bluffdale, just south of Bangerter Highway, but it towers over the Bradbury Meadows subdivision in Riverton.

Residents say it goes against the reasons why they decided to live in this quiet, suburban neighborhood.

“Big city is moving right into our neighborhood,” Steven Winters said.

Zoning for the sign was approved by the Bluffdale City Council in 2015, but it wasn't constructed until until earlier this year.

It is owned by Compass Billboards. In a statement to FOX 13, a spokesperson said, “Earlier this year the brightness of the Bluffdale Marketplace sign was adjusted in response to requests from residents and Mayor Staggs of Riverton.”

The company also says the billboard meets all federal, state and local requirements.

Homeowners are concerned this sign will hurt their property values.

“People are going to come in here and they are going to see that and they are going to go, well, if I buy a house in that subdivision, I am going to have to put up with that,” Winters said.

The residents feel like nobody is listening to their concerns.

“The answer we get from everyone is what do you want us to do about it, so we really get no answers,” Newbold said.

They hope to work with both the city of Bluffdale and Compass Billboards to reach a compromise that is beneficial to all involved and they won’t stop until they’ve exhausted all of their possibilities.

“A reasonable solution would be, take a year or two to make your money back and then take it down,” Newbold said.