Beef Short Ribs With Dry Rub

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3-4 pounds beef short ribs (bone-in), trimmed of fat

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

Preparation

In a small bowl, combine the first the first eight dry ingredients (through black pepper). Mix well. Rub the dry mixture all over the ribs. Cover all surfaces of meat generously with the dry mixture. Place ribs on a baking sheet or prepared dish; cover. Place the ribs in the refrigerator for one hour.

Preheat grill to medium heat (approx.. 375°F). Fully cover ribs with aluminum foil (Note: 3-4 packets of ribs can be formed.) Place the rib packets on grill rack over indirect heat. Close grill cover. Cook for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until tender. Carefully open rib packets. Steam will escape when opening. Brush ribs with half of the barbecue sauce (1/2 cup. Place ribs over direct heat for on the grill rack for 2-3 minutes per side. Baste the ribs with the remaining 1/4 cup of barbecue sauce. Cook another 1-2 minutes on each side. Serve.

Sponsored by: Utah Beef Council