Avon Fire in Weber County town of Liberty displaces a dozen residents, grows to over 700 acres

LIBERTY, Utah -- As aerial and ground firefighters try to douse the Avon Fire in Liberty, the big concern is wind.

Thursday afternoon, the fire was around 80-100 acres and grew to over 700 acres by 9:00 p.m.

Holin Wilbanks, spokesperson for Weber County Fire Management tells Fox13 News that the spreading of the fire has already displaced nearly a dozen people from their homes. It’s precautionary until the fire is put out.

“The conditions are just right for the fire right now," Wilbanks said. "The dryness, the heat, and the wind we have been having."

So far the fire has zero containment and in order to put this fire out over 140 firefighters, multiple aircraft and dozers have been brought in to stop the fire in its tracks.

Though officials said the fire cane from the Avon gun range nearby, Wilbanks said that they are still investigating the actual cause of the fire.

