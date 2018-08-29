Washakie Renewable Energy CEO Jacob Kingston and his brother ordered to stay in jail

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal magistrate judge has ordered Washakie Renewable Energy CEO Jacob Kingston and his brother, Isaiah Kingston, to remain in jail.

At least until she can hear more information about why they should be detained. The judge scheduled a further detention hearing for Isaiah Kingston on Friday and a hearing for Jacob Kingston next week period.

The Kingston brothers were indicted by a federal grand jury last week, accused of fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah alleges they illegally obtained a half billion dollars in renewable fuel tax credits from the Internal Revenue Service. Lev Aslan Dermen, the owner of California-based fuel company NOIL Energy Group, was also charged in connection with the case.

The indictment stems from a 2016 raid by the IRS on businesses affiliated with the Kingston polygamous family. In recently unsealed court documents, federal prosecutors alleged Jacob Kingston planned to flee to Turkey, where he had millions stashed in a bank there. He was arrested en route to the Salt Lake City International Airport.

FOX 13 was there earlier this month when Jacob Kingston was facing a lawsuit by a supplier accusing him of pocketing $10 million in a judgment against Washakie Renewable Energy. The supplier accused Washakie of not producing any biofuel. Kingston’s attorney denied any wrongdoing to FOX 13 at the time.

Washakie Renewable Energy was a big spender on Utah’s Capitol Hill. In 2016, FOX 13 profiled their donations to state lawmakers, the Utah Republican Party, Governor Gary Herbert and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. The $40,000 contribution to Reyes ended up being put in escrow and WRE ceased its political activities shortly after the IRS raid.

