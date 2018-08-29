Rockfall traps hikers in Zion National Park, closes Hidden Canyon Trail

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A rockfall came down on Hidden Canyon Trail in Zion National Park on Tuesday, August 28.

Nine visitors were temporarily trapped behind the rockfall, but no one was injured, according to a news release from the park.

Zion’s Search and Rescue team, along with the help of the Grand Canyon helicopter crew, short hauled the nine visitors safely out of the canyon.

Short hauling is the process of transporting one or more persons suspended below a helicopter.

Hidden Canyon Trail will remain closed for at least a week while staff monitor the area for additional slides.

Weeping Rock, East Rim Trail, Observation Point Trail, Cable Mountain Trail and Deer Trap are still open.