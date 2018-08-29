‘Project Homeless Connect’ needs volunteers to help provide basic needs for Utah’s homeless population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Friday, October 12 is a one-day, one-stop event for Utah's homeless community.

For the second straight year, "Project Homeless Connect" is helping provide basic needs for the Salt Lake Valley's homeless population.

Last year, 784 clients were served by 100 providers and 525 volunteers and organizers are hoping for an even bigger response this year.

"One of the great things about this event is the participation from the community," Project Homeless Connect Chair Mike Akerlow said. "We need about 800 volunteers and we`re looking for about 100 to 150 more."

The services offered range from medical and dental care to bike repair and care for pets.

Volunteers can help for the whole day or just a few hours.

The last day to sign up to volunteer is Monday, September 3.

Here's a link to the registration page.