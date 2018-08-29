Police looking for man who robbed a credit union in Farr West

FARR WEST, Utah — A man robbed the Goldenwest Credit Union in Farr West Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Matt Jensen with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the man walked into the credit union at 1765 West 2700 South just before 4:00 p.m. and handed a note demanding money to a teller.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

He left in a car and was last seen southbound on I-15.

Police received several reports of a person driving recklessly in the area.

He is described as a white male in his 50s with a goatee.

He was wearing a long sleeve brown shirt and a hat that was inside out.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at 801-778-6600.