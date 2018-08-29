On the Keto Diet? Eat this Cheesecake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Toni Jorgensen stopped by with a recipe for Cheesecake Keto Fat Bombs that is A-OK for people on the Keto Diet! Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

4 oz (115g) cream cheese

2 ounces (1/4 cup) creamy peanut butter

1 oz (2 tablespoons) granular Swerve sweetener (or any natural sweetener of your choice)

1/2 cup crushed dark chocolate chips, optional

Directions:

Allow cream cheese and peanut butter sit at room temperature until softened. In a bowl, combine peanut butter, cream cheese, and sweetener, stirring until well-mixed and very smooth. Scoop small golf-sized of dough and form balls. You can dip them into crushed chocolate chips if you like, this step is optional. Arrange your fat bombs on the baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze the cheesecake fat bombs for 2 hours or, until solid. Store in the freezer in an airtight container.