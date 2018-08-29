× Naked home invader shot by elderly Utah couple booked for burglary, lewdness

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A man who was shot by an elderly couple after allegedly breaking into their home while naked has been booked into jail.

According to a statement of probable cause, Christian Ryan Holbert was booked into jail Tuesday on several charges.

Holbert allegedly broke into a residence in southern Utah on August 21, despite the “Smith & Wesson spoken here” sign displayed on the home.

Police say a couple who live in the small community of Iron Town reported Holbert broke into their home while naked and was ultimately shot after refusing to leave.

When police arrived at the scene, they say Holbert refused to comply with orders to get on the ground and they deployed a Taser twice during the course of arresting the man.

After his release from a hospital, Holbert was booked into jail and faces charges that include burglary and criminal mischief as felony charges and misdemeanor counts of lewdness, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, and interference with an arresting officer.

Police say the criminal mischief charge in this case is enhanced because Holbert broke the door to the victims’ home.