‘My Wife Thinks I’m Sexy’ – A FOX 13 Fitness Challenge Participant Weighs In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budah caught up with one of our FOX 13 Fitness Challenge participants, Dave Oldham, to see how his health has evolved during his time with Total Health & Fitness.

Dave says he has learned that weight loss is not the same as fat loss; you can be losing weight but if it's muscle you're losing, that doesn't serve your overall health.

Dave says the program has benefitted him in many ways: He has lost 25 pounds, has more energy and sleeps better, and best of all, he says, "My wife thinks I'm sexy."

You can start your own journey at totalhealthandfitness.com