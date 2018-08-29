In a minor crash? Get off the road, UHP says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol has a message for drivers: "If you are involved in a minor crash and can safely drive your vehicle, please get out of traffic."

"Ideally, we would like to see people off the roadway. So, yes, taking the exits, finding a parking place off of the roadway system, out of traffic - completely out of traffic," said Sgt. Nick Street, UHP.

According to UHP, staying on the road after a minor crash creates an unnecessary risk, could result in further crashes and makes the situation potentially more dangerous for drivers, passengers and first responders.

"If they can do that, if they can keep their senses about themselves, try to stay calm and get themselves off the freeway, that'd be good," said Sgt. Rich Schrader, UHP.

Schrader said people involved in crashes should stay in their vehicles to avoid getting hit.

"I see [people] sitting down on a fog line, back to traffic, with a wrench in their hand and that little white line is not protecting people," Schrader said. "People just get so relaxed around the freeway and it scares me."