How Raw Honey Can Help You Look and Feel Your Best

Wondering what all the “buzz” is about raw honey? We found an expert to tell us how we can use it to help look and feel our best.

Marinda Bowen RN, BSN runs Natural Law Apothecary, as well as Bowen Therapeutic Bodywork, and Elevated Float. She is passionate about raw honey and says it can be used for medicinal purposes. It can also be used as a natural facial peel and in other beauty applications thanks to its detoxifying powers. She even uses raw honey in massages!

You can get some of your own raw honey at naturallawapothecary.com, or by visiting their store at 619 South 600 West in SLC.