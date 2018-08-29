Having HOPE to fight cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Kneaders Bakery and Cafe is encouraging customers to join them in their unique campaign to fight childhood cancer, one delicious cookie at a time!

Beginning September 12th, customers can purchase a limited edition elephant shaped cookie for $2.99, with 100 percent of all proceeds benefitting Kneader’s Hope Fights Childhood Cancer campaign.

This funding is used to support the research of renowned Huntsman Cancer Institute oncologist Dr. Josh Schiffman. Dr. Schiffman’s research focuses on 40 cancer fighting proteins in the DNA of elephants, which may be the key to unlocking an end to cancer for children and adults of all ages.

To find out more about the campaign, or to order cookies and other merchandise supporting this cause to send to family and friends, visit hope.kneaders.com.