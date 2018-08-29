× Founder of group ‘Protect LDS Children’ may be excommunicated

SALT LAKE CITY – The founder of the group “Protect LDS Children” says he received notice this week he may be excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sam Young posted a copy of a letter he received from his Latter-day Saint Stake President on social media. The letter informs Young that church leaders will “convene a formal disciplinary council in [his] behalf which includes the possibility of excommunication, disfellowshipment, formal probation, or no action”.

The letter goes on to state the reason for the council is because Young encouraged others to oppose Church leaders.

Young is a former Latter-day Saint Bishop who has been an outspoken critic of the Church’s policy to have bishops do one-on-one interviews with youth.

Church leaders say the interviews are necessary for bishops to determine if young members are living church teachings, but Young claims bishops often ask very detailed sexual questions which he and others believe leave minors open to psychological trauma and sexual predators.

In response to the letter informing him about the possible excommunication, Young wrote in a blog post, “Fast 23 days. Stand up to protect children. Speak out against a dreadful policy. Work to help the healing of countless kids who were severely wounded behind closed doors. Document the horrors. Apologize. And what do you get? Excommunication!”

In late July, Young began a 23 day hunger strike protesting the practice. As part of that effort, he held nightly discussions across the street from Temple Square during which he invited members of the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and First Presidency to come and talk about the policy. No leaders ever accepted his invitation.

Young has previously told Fox 13 News he believes any interviews with children that involve questions of a sexual nature should only be done with a parent or guardian present, if at all.

The letter he received states the disciplinary council will be held Sunday, September 9 near his home in Houston, Texas.

We reached out to Young to see if he had any additional comment.

We also reached out to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but have not heard back.