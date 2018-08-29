Centerville Police investigating report man tried to abduct 12-year-old boy
CENTERVILLE, Utah — Police in Centerville are investigating after a report of an attempted abduction Tuesday evening.
Wednesday morning Centerville Police stated there was a report of an attempted kidnapping involving a 12-year-old boy near Jennings Lane and 400 West.
Police say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with blond hair and a neck tattoo who was driving an older model blue car.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Centerville PD at 801-292-8441.
40.942195 -111.885286