Centerville Police investigating report man tried to abduct 12-year-old boy

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Police in Centerville are investigating after a report of an attempted abduction Tuesday evening.

Wednesday morning Centerville Police stated there was a report of an attempted kidnapping involving a 12-year-old boy near Jennings Lane and 400 West.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with blond hair and a neck tattoo who was driving an older model blue car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Centerville PD at 801-292-8441.