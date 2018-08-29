Big Budah learns a new trade at Davis Applied Technology
-
Enter to win a $1500 scholarship to Davis Tech!
-
Amid tariffs and trade wars, Chinese minister visits Utah to talk cooperation
-
Days of ’47 Parade celebrates Pioneer Day in Salt Lake City
-
Pho and fun on agenda for Saturday at Banh Mi Festival in Taylorsville
-
Park City curates creativity at Kimball Arts Festival this weekend
-
-
Big Budah gets airborne at Freedom Festival in Provo
-
Salt Lake Chamber ‘applauds’ U.S.-Mexico trade agreement
-
Tariffs and trade wars are giving Utah farmers plenty to worry about
-
Utah farmers call for fairer trade deals, but fear ongoing tariffs could put them out of business
-
Governor seeks cooperation with Native American tribes
-
-
UHP trooper cleared in fatal Independence Day shooting
-
Fox 13’s Dream Team surprises Memorial Day grocery shoppers
-
Mother wants answers about son’s death at the Salt Lake County jail