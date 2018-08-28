× Utah DWR to consider allowing anglers to fish with corn

(KSTU) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is considering allowing anglers to use corn as bait for the next two years.

According to a press release made by the DWR Monday, if the changes are approved, anglers would be allowed to use corn as bait in all of Utah’s fishing waters.

“Over the past two years, anglers have been allowed to use corn on eight lakes and reservoirs in Utah,” the DWR wrote. “During that time, DWR conservation officers have kept a close eye on the amount of litter those fishing with corn have left behind. The officers are happy to report that they haven’t seen an impact.”

The DWR is also considering keeping more lake trout in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, allowing anglers to have a two-day possession limit, and lower the threshold of catfish which can be caught in Cutlet Reservoir.

To see a full list of changed recommended by the DWR, click here.