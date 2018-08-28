× TRAX service briefly delayed while police search for suspect in car theft

SOUTH SALT LAKE — TRAX service was delayed in South Salt Lake Tuesday afternoon after a suspect in a car theft ran from police near train lines.

According to Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department, officers were searching for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle, then jumped a fence and ran off.

Police asked UTA to slow down TRAX trains Tuesday afternoon for a short time while they searched train lines in the area of 2400 S. to 2700 S. with K-9 officers.

Keller described the suspect as a male wearing a baseball cap, a white tank top and black shorts.

Details regarding the nature of the vehicle theft were unknown at the time of this report.