TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele City Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in an alleged fraud.

In the video, the suspect appears to be a female with dark colored hair, driving a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to contact Tooele police at (435)882-5600, or text “TOOELETIP” plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).