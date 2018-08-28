× Teen accepts plea deal in Sandy sexual assault case

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenage boy accused of sexually assaulting a woman near a Sandy jogging trail has admitted to a charge of aggravated kidnapping, and his case will now move to an adult court.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld because he is 16, was arrested in March and booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center on felony charges of aggravated kidnapping. aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, forcible sodomy and obstruction of justice.

“I hit her and dragged her into a ditch and forced sex on her,” the teen told a judge Tuesday morning.

According to a declaration of probable cause, the victim told police that the suspect dragged her into ravine, strangled her until she lost consciousness, raped her, broke a bottle over her head and kicked her.

He is expected to plead guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault in adult court.

After serving the remainder of his time in juvenile detention, likely until he’s 21, he will then begin serving a term of at least 10 years, and possibly 15 years to life, in the adult prison system.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 11.