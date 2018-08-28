Police seek suspects after armed robberies at 7-Elevens in West Valley City, West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Police are searching for at least one armed robber after two 7-Elevens were robbed early Tuesday morning.

Things began when police were called to the 7-Eleven near 6400 West and 4100 South in West Valley City just before 2 a.m.

The clerk told police a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money, then demanded more.

"He wanted a little bit more, he demanded some more, so she was trying to work with him on getting him some more stuff," Sgt. Jacob Hill of West Valley City Police said. "He got a little frustrated it sounds like, and he just ended up grabbing some cigarettes and took off out the store."

The clerk was shaken up by the ordeal and wasn't able to give police much information but said the robber was a white male—about 5-feet, 4-inches tall—with a thin build. He was wearing a hoodie and had a mask over his face.

A 7-Eleven near 6200 South and Bangerter Highway in West Jordan was also robbed at gunpoint around 4 a.m. Sgt. J.C. Holt with West Jordan police said in that case the robber asked the clerk for two packs of cigarettes.

When the clerk asked for the man's ID, Holt said the suspect pulled out a gun and replied "This is my ID". The man took the two packs of cigarettes and fled.

The clerk said the robber was a male of average height and weight who was wearing a blue bandanna over his face.

Police in both departments are comparing notes to determine if the crimes are linked and are hoping to review surveillance footage from both stores to identify the suspect or suspects.