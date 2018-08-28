× Police arrest 2 following aggravated robbery in St. George park

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An alleged robbery committed at knifepoint and gunpoint at a park in St. George led to the arrests of two men early Tuesday morning, the St. George News reported.

Jesse P. Bozek, 18, and Angel Isaiah Vazquez-Mendoza, 19, both of St. George, were identified by the St. George Police Department as the two men involved in an incident at the Slick Rock Park at 2395 E. Riverside Drive Monday.

Prior to 5 p.m., a man had arranged to meet with Bozek and Vazquez-Mendoza for what was described as “a normal and legitimate business transaction,” St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News Tuesday.

According to probable cause statements connected to the arrests, the victim in the incident was robbed by the two men near the bathroom at the park.

Click here to read the full story from the St. George News.