Man found electrocuted at state building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead, apparently electrocuted, at a state building in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday morning after he didn’t return from work Monday night.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man was found Tuesday but they believe he died Monday while working on the Utah State Archives and Records Service building at 349 South Rio Grande Street.

“It appears that this actually happened yesterday,” Shearer said Tuesday morning. “There was a subcontractor working on the state archive building, and it appeared that he was electrocuted.”

Police say the man’s family became concerned when he did not come home from work Monday.

“When he didn’t come home last night, a family member called,” Shearer said. “This morning when workers returned to the area, they were looking for him and they located the victim in this case.”

Shearer said police will investigate the fatal accident and OSHA will conduct a separate investigation.

Shearer said the man was a subcontractor working on the state records building, but he did not have more specific information about who the man worked for.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of his family.

