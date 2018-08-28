Davis County Attorney files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah -- The Davis County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that it is filing a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said in a press conference that they are filing the lawsuit because of the direct impact they have seen opioids have in the county's community.

According to the lawsuit, 500 people in Davis County have died opiate-related deaths since 2000.

"Defendants spent millions of dollars to create a publicity machine that, using supposedly unbiased doctors and organizations funded by the industry, convinced the medical community not only that opioids were safe and non-addictive, but that the best treatment for addiction was more opioids," the lawsuit alleges.

Davis County Attorneys spent a year reviewing the case and said they heard numerous stories about how opiate addiction ruined people's lives.