(KSTU) -- If technology has taught us one thing, it's that a lot has changed in 20 years.

A couple was married in Temple Square 20 years ago Tuesday and streamed the wedding live-on the world wide web.

The same couple, 20 years later, watched the video and reminisced of a time when smartphones didn't exist, and laptops were much larger than they are today.

