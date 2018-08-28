× Algae toxin found in Jordan River, Salt Lake Co. Health Dept. says

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department has announced the discovery of algae-related toxin in the Jordan River, and they advise people not to enter the water.

Dog owners are also urged not to let their pets swim in or drink water from the river.

“Toxins present at this level have not been shown to present a health threat to people on the surface of the river, such as while kayaking or boating,” a news release from the Health Department said. “For public safety concerns officials are advising caution for the entire river as algae and toxins can spread and change quickly.

Samples showing the presence of the toxin, known as anatoxin-a, were taken from the Jordan Narrows, where the Jordan River enters Salt Lake County. Samples were also taken at Herriman’s Blackridge Reservoir and at Wheeler Farm East Canal.

The Health Department will post warning signs at Blackridge Reservoir and Wheeler Farm, but there are no potentially affected water bodies in Salt Lake County that will be closed to access as of Tuesday morning.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in many freshwater ecosystems, the news release said, and some blooms consist of cyanobacteria that can create toxins that pose a risk to humans and animals.

According to the Health Department, symptoms of exposure to those toxins include headache, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes allergic-like reactions from skin contact. Those who think they may have been exposed to cyanobacteria toxins are urged to call the Utah Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222, or contact their health care providers.