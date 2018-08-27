× Utah Highway Patrol releases weekly road fatality numbers, death toll higher compared to 2017

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released its weekly fatality report, which showed that 10 more people have been killed on Utah highways compared to the same time period in 2017.

UHP stated that as of Monday, there were 93 total traffic deaths on Utah highways. 69 of those deaths were involving drivers and passengers, and 15 of the deaths were motorcyclists. Seven of the deaths were pedestrians.

“As you look at this weekly traffic fatality information, remember these aren’t just numbers. They’re deaths, leaving emotional scars on many people, including the victim’s family and friends,” wrote Colonel Michael Rapich with UHP. “Every crash has a huge impact on our society.

UHP stated that 94 percent of crashes are due to human choice or error, and reminded motorists to drive safely.

For more information on UHP’s weekly fatality report, click here.