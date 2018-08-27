× Utah Governor Gary Herbert orders lowering of flags in honor of Sen. John McCain

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert ordered the lowering of the U.S. flag following the death of Sen. John McCain.

Herbert said that flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Sept. 2, when McCain will be laid to rest.

Herbert released the following statement on McCain’s passing:

“We are going to miss Sen. McCain’s influence in the world of national politics. He leaves some big shoes to fill in the Senate. We will miss his candor, or as he called, it, his ‘straight talk.’ You always knew where Sen. McCain stood. He never wavered — not as a P.O.W. in Vietnam — not in all his years in the Senate. Politicians today could learn from his example and take heed of his counsel. Sen. McCain always stood for what he believed was right. May we always do the same.”

“Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset from now until Sun., Sept. 2,” the governor’s office wrote in a statement.

Herbert encouraged businesses and individuals to fly their flags at half-staff as well.